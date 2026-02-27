1 hour ago

Deputy Defence Minister Yaw Brogya Gyamfi has confirmed that all 71 Ghanaian fishermen affected by the recent armed attack near Senya Bereku have been successfully rescued.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Gyamfi assured the public that the fishermen were found unharmed and that none had been taken hostage during the incident.

According to him, the attackers were primarily interested in stealing outboard motors. After seizing the equipment, the armed men reportedly disabled the fishermen’s canoes, leaving them stranded at sea.

The Deputy Minister commended the local Member of Parliament and community members for their strong collaboration and support to the Ghana Navy throughout the rescue operation.

He further disclosed that surveillance and pursuit operations remain ongoing, with both the Eastern and Western Naval Commands actively tracking down the suspects responsible for the robbery.

The attack occurred during a night fishing expedition on February 25 in waters off the Awutu Senya District, where armed men reportedly fired warning shots before making away with outboard motors and other valuables.