11 hours ago

Former Ghana captain and VfL Wolfsburg skipper Charles Kwablan Akonnor has offered words of encouragement and caution to young defender Jonas Adjetey following his move to the Bundesliga side.

Adjetey, 22, completed a long-term transfer from Swiss club FC Basel during the January transfer window, taking a significant step in his career. The switch to Germany has been widely viewed as a major opportunity for the centre-back, who continues to grow in stature both at club and international level.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Akonnor, who previously captained both the Black Stars and Wolfsburg, described the move as a strong endorsement of the defender’s quality.

“It’s a great move. For Wolfsburg to sign him means he definitely has something good to offer,” he said.

Akonnor, however, stressed that talent alone would not be enough to succeed in the Bundesliga. He highlighted discipline, focus and professionalism as key attributes Adjetey must embrace to establish himself.

“All he needs to do now is to work hard, become a starter and not just a bench player. That will help and prepare him for the next level,” he advised.

Adjetey made his Black Stars debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in Libya in October 2025 and has since earned seven caps under head coach Otto Addo. His rapid progress at international level has added further weight to expectations surrounding his development.

With Wolfsburg’s confidence in him clear, the next challenge for the young Ghanaian will be to convert potential into consistent performances and as Akonnor suggests, secure a regular place in the starting line-up.