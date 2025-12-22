7 hours ago

Police have arrested an alleged impostor posing as a military officer at Kasoa for allegedly attempting to sell firearms to undercover officers.

The suspect, identified as Warrant Officer Enoch Appiah, was picked up following a tip-off that he was seeking buyers for assault weapons believed to be in his possession, according to reports by Crime Check TV.

Acting on the intelligence, police traced Appiah to Domeabra, near the Nurses Quarters area, where he was living in an uncompleted building with his three wives.

Officers mounted a covert operation, strategically positioning themselves before moving in to arrest the suspect without incident.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of two pistols—a Beretta and a Taurus—as well as three rounds of AK-47 ammunition. Police also retrieved a suspected fake military identification card bearing the name “WO Enoch Appiah” and a number of military uniforms.

Investigators are working to determine the source of the weapons and uniforms and to establish whether the suspect is connected to any wider criminal networks.

Police say the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, and further details will be released in due course.