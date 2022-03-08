38 minutes ago

Some residents of Akyem Nkronso in the Abuakwa South District of the Eastern Region has allegedly chased out their Member of Parliament (MP), Hon Samuel Atta Akyea from the community.

The angry residents according to social media reports, hooted at the former Minister of Works and Housing, and drove him away from the town over what the reports say was a failure on his part to fulfil some campaign promises made to the people.

In a video posted on Facebook, the MP could be seen walking towards his Pickup vehicle as the aggrieved crowd mobbed him and hooted at him sending him away from the place.

Mr. Atta Akyea eventually finds his way into his vehicle and was whisked away by his team of security.

But, in a statement to set the records straight, Gideon Kwasi Annor, Aide to Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea said, “On the 5th of March, 2022, the Abuakwa South Elections Committee chaired by Mr. Adamu Musa Raha and seven others made its way to Nkronso to conduct polling station elections for the six polling stations at Nkronso as with other electoral areas within the constituency.”

The statement continued, “It appeared that, some persons who had picked up forms and submitted did not find their names in the final list of people to be voted upon. This led to agitations which was instigated by supporters of the disappointed candidates. The aggrieved voters insisted they were only going to agree to vote only when the disgruntled candidates are reinstated. The committee in an attempt to salvage the situation to bring calmness for voting to proceed decided to allow all persons who had picked up forms to contest. This led to a clash between the supporters of the candidates who had sailed through without a contest in the earlier declaration and the supporters of the reinstated candidates.”

It disclosed, “This led to a serious security breach. The committee was advised by the police escort led by the divisional commander to halt all activities and move to another electoral area for elections to take place since the grounds at Nkronso was not favourable for democratic elections.”

“The committee, with the Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea as a prominent member took heed to the security advice by the security detail on the grounds only to be hooted at by the expectant voters as they made way into their vehicles. This is the part that has been circulated on social media to create an impression that the MP was chased out due to failed promises,” the statement further revealed.

It added, “It is my humble expectation that the foregoing has placed the circulated video in its right perspective.”

Source: Yaw Prekoh Snr./Ghanaguardian.com