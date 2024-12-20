2 hours ago

The Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, says the alleged move to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, could create some dangers for Ghana’s democracy.

His comments come in response to ongoing rumours regarding efforts to oust IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe commended the Electoral Security Services for rejecting the Electoral Commission’s request to allegedly help them rig the mandate given to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by the Ghanaian people.

“Thankfully, the Electoral Security Services have flatly denied the EC its request to help rig the clear mandate that the NDC has been given.

“It is shameful that elements of this government are misbehaving and putting our democracy in great danger,” Cudjoe stated.

He continued: “They are mistaken, and should they dare remove the IGP and install their puppets to grant the rigging-minded and pliant EC the power to overturn the will of the people in the 9 constituencies, they will be responsible for what happens to them. I sincerely hope that President-elect John Dramani Mahama, the NDC, and all civilized Ghanaians will rise to the occasion and deal with these miscreants.”

“This also brings to the fore IMANI’s current suit before the Supreme Court for the interpretation that provisions in the Constitution do not grant powers to an incoming president to arbitrarily remove heads of security services. While we wait on the Supreme Court to make a determination, we should fight the latest thuggish approach to remove an IGP who only served his country. Open your eyes, people, and fight for civility and order!”

The IMANI boss also questioned the crime Dr. Dampare had committed to warrant his removal from office.

“We have very reliable intelligence that the current IGP is being harassed and threatened with removal from office by the Akufo-Addo administration before they leave office. His crime? For standing up for peaceful and transparent elections. For denying the government the opportunity to put in motion election rigging machinery, it had long planned for previous by-elections and the one they lost.

“Now, though in connivance with the high-handed Electoral Commission, the government is forcing election security services to provide service for the re-collation of some 9 constituencies elements of the government believe they won,” the IMANI boss stated.