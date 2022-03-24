3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has recently held its internal elections.

The Polling Station and Electoral Area Coordinators' elections in the Eastern Region however have been allegedly entangled in money politics raising serious concerns in the president's backyard, Abuakwah South Constituency, that it may be bought by the highest bidder.

The worrying observation according to some NPP members is supported by the doling out of monies to voters to influence them get votes in the two slots.

These are serious allegations that some of the candidates with interest in the constituency's seat have perfected the art of giving out monies to some hungry voters and in some cases students who would want to study both home and abroad to get their votes.

It is alleged that through this gross abuse of office, some of the candidates who have enriched themselves through making sufficient money to further their political ambitions of becoming the next member of parliament for the Abuakwah South constituency are paying heavily.

One of these individuals, the Registrar at the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Mr. Kingsley Agyemang is alleged to be leading the game of money politics.

The situation has thus alarmed all right-thinking members of the Constituency who are totally shocked at the levels of money that has been pumped into vote-buying.

For instance, in the electoral area's elections at Wirenkyiren Amanfrom, one of the candidates planning to contest the Abuakwa seat allegedly paid each delegate a Thousand Ghana Cedis(Ghs 1000.00). At Apedwa, the MP hopeful overdid it by a Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis(GHS 1,500.00) to each delegate.

In the Constituency headquarters in Kyebi, Asikam, Maase, Sagyimase-Adukrom and Addonkwanta, the payment of Four Hundred Ghana Cedis(GHS 400.00) to each delegate was allegedly a common feature.

Close associates of this Parliamentary hopeful allege that their man is neck-deep in money laundering while others are threatening that they will officially petition the inspector General of police and EOCO to investigate the money laundering allegation, which is giving expression to thus vulgar use of money to poison a rather cultured political environment.

Many await what possibly could become of the Abuakwa seat in future if this unfortunate happenings continue.