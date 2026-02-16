The Alliance of Drivers Ghana has announced a 20 per cent increase in lorry fares across the country, effective February 21, 2026.

In a press statement dated February 16, 2026, the group explained that the decision follows a steady rise in operational and maintenance expenses confronting drivers nationwide.

According to the Alliance, the cost of spare parts and essential vehicle components has surged significantly in recent months. Items such as engine parts, engine oil, servicing, DVLA charges, insurance premiums, tyres and utilities have all seen upward adjustments. The group cited specific examples, noting that the price of a Toyota Vitz gearbox has increased from GHS 4,000 to GHS 7,000, a Sprinter engine from GHS 15,000 to GHS 40,000, and a Nissan Almera engine from GHS 10,000 to GHS 15,000.

The statement emphasised that many drivers endure long working hours under difficult conditions but often make little or no profit at the end of the day. As self-employed operators, they shoulder all operational costs without any form of government subsidy or assistance.

Although the Alliance acknowledged that the fare adjustment may place an additional burden on commuters, it maintained that the increment is necessary to help drivers remain in business and continue delivering dependable transport services.

The leadership therefore called on transport operators to adhere strictly to the new fare structure and appealed to passengers for cooperation and understanding during the transition period.