Read the statement below:
PRESS RELEASE 16th February 2026
ALLIANCE OF DRIVERS GHANA TO INCREASE LORRY FARES BY 20%
The Alliance of Drivers Ghana wishes to inform the general public that lorry fares will be increased by 20%, effective 21st of February 2026*.
Reason for the Adjustment:
This decision has been necessitated by the continuous rise in operational and maintenance costs faced by drivers nationwide. Over the past months, drivers have experienced significant increases in:
- Prices of spare parts and engine components
- Engine oil and general servicing costs
- DVLA charges and other regulatory fees
- Vehicle insurance premiums
- Tyres and related accessories
- Utility costs, including water and electricity
For example, the cost of key vehicle components has increased sharply:
- Toyota Vitz gearbox: from GHS 4,000 to GHS 7,000
- Radiator: from GHS 600 to GHS 1,000
- Carburetor: from GHS 800 to GHS 1,000
- Sprinter engine: from GHS 15,000 to GHS 40,000
- Nissan Almera engine: from GHS 10,000 to GHS 15,000
Drivers continue to work long hours under challenging conditions, often returning home with little to no profit. As self-employed individuals, they do not receive government support and must independently bear all operational costs.
Impact:
The adjustment will result in higher transport costs for commuters nationwide. However, this measure is necessary to ensure that drivers can sustain their operations and continue providing reliable transportation services to the public.
Appeal to the Public:
We respectfully call on all transport operators to implement the new fares accordingly. We also appeal to passengers for their understanding, patience, and support during this difficult period.
Signed:
Ishmael Chobal
National Organiser
