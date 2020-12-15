4 hours ago

A group calling itself the Concerned New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Ayigya in the Oforikrom constituency of the Ashanti Region have rooted for the vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to lead the party in 2024 general elections.

According to the group, Dr. Bawumia has supported the party in the past four elections as a Vice Presidential candidate and deserve to lead the NPP at the end of the tenure of the Akuffo-Addo-led government.

They argued that Dr. Bawumia's unflinching support for NPP has aided the party to garnering more votes in the five northern regions in the 2020 general election, making him the perfect Presidential material for 2024 polls.

The chairman of the group, Mr. Samuel Danquah is popularly known as Hon. SS Danquah at a presser in Kumasi cautioned that no effort should be made to sideline Dr. Bawumia in 2024 presidential election else the NPP will lose power to the opposition NDC.

Hon. SS Danquah bemoaned how factions in the NPP – “Allan Camp” and “Akufo Addo Camp” continue to dwindle the support base of the party (NPP).

He, therefore, appealed to party’s executives to dissolve all factions before 2024 polls in order not to ruin their fortunes.

He also wants congress to expand delegates register to cover every dues-paying member of NPP. This, according to him, will end vote-buying in the political party.

Mr. Samuel Danquah also implores Akufo-Addo-led government to involve the grassroots supporters when appointing District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executive Officers (MMDCEs) of the various assemblies.

The group further noted that inactions of the party leadership contributed immensely to the lousy performance of the NPP in the just ended parliamentary and Presidential elections.

They said if the party continue to underperform it will affect the fortunes of the NPP in 2024 polls.

The group further urged the party leadership to desist from imposing Parliamentary Candidates on the constituents.

They cited, the phenomenon cause the overwhelming defeat of the Member of Parliament for Wenchi, Prof Gyan Baffour and host of other lawmakers.

They also want the national leadership not to insulate any MP from internal contest again.