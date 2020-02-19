1 hour ago

A senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Solomon Forkuoh Kwarteng has condemned the Minority in parliament for their repetitive outburst at the Ministry of Health (MoH) on demanding the immediate evacuation of Ghanaian students in China in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country’s Wuhan city, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In a submission on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ with Kwame Adinkra monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Senior lecturer advised that, the Ministry of Health should amongst other things consider fronting the Minority to lead the delegation to evacuate the students from China if it turns out to be a possibility they are considering especially with the Minority’s continuous nagging and faultfinding regarding their decision to keep the students in China.

“Kwame, if someone is sick here, we say let’s take the person outside to heal him, so if someone is sick there, do we bring the person here to heal him?

It is not as easy as it seems. I schooled in Wuhan and I still have students there at the moment that I relate with, as much as I would want them back home, the situation isn’t that easy like the Nigerian situation that even Agege car could bring them.

So with Minority saying this, then you put them in a plane to go and bring the Students from China. You take the Minority Leader and you add his counterpart and you tell them to go and bring them. If you return Dr. Serebour [Vice President, Ghana Medical Association] will work on them so Adongo and the rest should go and bring them.” He stated.

Dr. Solomon Forkuoh asked Ghanaians to exercise patience and listen to the advice of the health officials as he believes it is in the overall best interest of the country for the students to continue to remain in the Asian country.

The Minority earlier called on government to immediately evacuate Ghanaian students currently locked up in China from the Asian nation to a less prone area in the country or back to Ghana.

They gave the government a three-day ultimatum.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of Parliamentary sitting, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said France, Switzerland, Philippines, Russia, Libya among other countries have all evacuated their nationals from China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States of America, they noted, is additionally doing a second round evacuation of their nationals, urging the government to swiftly move in to save the Ghanaian students before anything bad befalls on them.

Credit: Mynewsgh.com