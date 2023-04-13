2 hours ago

Rapper Mediakal has urged social media users to cease fire in the ongoing attack launched on TikTok influencer, Hajia Bintu, for advertising a product that has the tendency of charming men.

The promotion of Kayamata by the popular influencer has been condemned by some concerned Ghanaians but on the account of Medikal, the young woman is only doing her business and sees nothing wrong with that.

"Allow Hajia Bintu to do her business, if you no go buy the product just pass," he wrote in a tweet dated April 13.

On the account of Bintu, the Kayamata when is currently on sale can cause the sexual partner of a woman to gift her large sums of money upon her demand.

In her viral video, she explained that the so-called love potion becomes effective when its user comes in contact with a man through sexual intercourse or just a handshake.

Bintu listed them as: "Fuck & Stay, Attraction To Rich Men, Love & Pay, Love Me Alone, and Do As I Say."

Check out the post below:

Source: Ghanaweb