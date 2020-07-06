2 hours ago

Students of the Accra Girls Senior High School have staged a demonstration on campus calling on the authorities to allow them to go home following the reported outbreak of COVID-19 in the school.

Six students are said to have been infected with coronavirus.

The patients, all students of the school, were isolated at the school’s sickbay on Monday, June 29, 2020, together with some other students who also showed symptoms of COVID-19.

According to reports, six out of eleven students who were tested for the virus tested positive.

Health officials from the Ayawaso East Health directorate on Saturday, July 4, moved the students who tested positive to the Ga East Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The terrified students are demanding that they are allowed to leave the school to prevent them from contracting the deadly disease.

School authorities are yet to speak on the matter.

Final year Senior High School students returned to school on Monday, June 22 to prepare for their final exams after President Akufo-Addo directed all schools in the country to be closed from March 16.

Final year students in tertiary institutions, as well as Junior High Schools, have also returned to school to prepare for their final

The president in his 10th address to the nation on measures put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country announced the reopening of schools but for only final year students of Junior High School, Senior High School and Tertiary institutions.

“SHS 2 gold track and SHS 3 students are to resume on the 22nd of June, with a maximum of 25 students and final year Junior High School students are to resume on the 29th of June with a maximum of 30 students, while remaining students still remain at home,” president Akufo-Addo said.

Public discussion for some time has focused on whether schools should open or not. Many have tabled a number of reasons schools must remain closed.