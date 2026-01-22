5 hours ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has commenced a major enforcement exercise to remove unauthorised structures occupying road shoulders, walkways and government-reserved lands across the capital.

The operation, spearheaded by the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, targeted several key locations, including the Awudome Cemetery stretch, Awudome Roundabout, the frontage of Royal House Chapel, North Kaneshie Last Stop, and the Tuesday Market.

Makeshift structures and informal activities encroaching on public spaces were pulled down as part of efforts to restore order and improve safety.

At the Tuesday Market, the Mayor supervised the evacuation of accumulated solid waste and the desilting of clogged drains, noting that the exercise was crucial to improving sanitation and easing congestion.

He further ordered the removal of all privately erected structures within the market to clear the area for redevelopment, announcing that a large-scale clean-up would be undertaken during the next National Sanitation Day.

Mr. Allotey also inspected a facility suspected to be an AMA warehouse and instructed its managers to report to the Assembly for clarification regarding its operations and management.

Along the Awudome Cemetery corridor and the frontage of Royal House Chapel, the task force dismantled unauthorised structures used for activities such as air-conditioning repairs, vulcanising, food vending and the sale of spare parts.

Those affected were warned not to return to the cleared areas.

At the Awudome Roundabout, scrap dealers were removed, while banners, billboards and canopies mounted within the road reservation were taken down.

The team later proceeded to North Kaneshie Last Stop, where a fitting shop operating beneath an ECG high-tension pole was directed to vacate the space by Friday.

The Mayor cautioned that any vehicles parked there after the deadline would be towed.

Addressing the media during the exercise, Mr. Allotey stressed that the Assembly would sustain the enforcement to reclaim public spaces, explaining that illegal occupation contributes significantly to sanitation problems and poses serious safety risks.

He noted that the operation forms part of broader preparations toward a February 1 decongestion exercise, warning that individuals who reoccupy cleared areas would face prosecution.

The Mayor added that while stakeholder engagement would continue, the AMA remains determined to enforce regulations governing public spaces to keep Accra clean, orderly, accessible and safe.