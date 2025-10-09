2 hours ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Sanitation Court has convicted seven individuals for engaging in open defecation and indiscriminate dumping of refuse at unauthorized locations within the city.

The offenders — identified as Albert Quaye, Kwame Owusu Ansah, Daniel Nunoo, Razak Siedu, Haruna Abdul Rauf, Desmond Okeyika, and Moro Sebere — were found guilty by the court, presided over by Her Lordship Rosemond Vera Aryeetey. Each was fined 50 penalty units, equivalent to GH₵600, or in default, will serve a three-month jail term.

According to the prosecutor, Nii Okine Aryee, the convicts were apprehended by Public Health Officers of the AMA during a special sanitation enforcement exercise led by Madam Florence Kuukyi on October 7, 2025.

The operation, part of the Assembly’s ongoing efforts to curb unsanitary practices, targeted individuals and businesses violating environmental and public health regulations.

Authorities have reiterated that such enforcement exercises will continue across all submetros to promote cleanliness and ensure compliance with sanitation by-laws.

The AMA has also cautioned residents against indiscriminate disposal of waste and open defecation, urging them to use approved public toilets and designated refuse collection points to help maintain a clean and healthy environment.