4 hours ago

Serwaa receiving the award plaque at the National Theatre

Foklex Media Awards has crowned Nana Ama Serwaa Ampomah, a broadcaster with Techiman-based Radio Link, as the best newscaster in Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions.

She was crowned over the weekend at 2023 edition of the Foklex Media Awards held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Nana Ama Serwaa Ampomah was competing with top newscasters like Kwabena Manu (Star FM), Nana Ama Asiedu (Adiyia FM), Adwoa Sika (Union FM), Agyeman Opambour (Hammer Radio), Amansankamafour Kwaku Narh (Nananom FM), and Augustine Kusi Boadum (Jaman Radio).

However, she beat all the six nominees to become the 'Newscaster of the Year'.

As a form of recognition, for the honours, she received an award plaque from organizers of the award scheme to seal the deal.

Speaking after picking the award, elated Ama Ampomah said she was indebted to the Almighty God for the achievement.

She thanked the management and staff of Radio Link as well as the people who voted for her to win the award.

Nana Ama Serwaa began her broadcasting career at Akina Radio in Techiman and has six years of experience in the industry.

She currently serves as the host of Kid's World, a weekend educational program for children aired on Radio Link.