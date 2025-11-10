54 minutes ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has uncovered a suspected syndicate engaged in the production and sale of fake marriage certificates to unsuspecting members of the public.

The fraudulent activity came to light after a client’s marriage certificate — allegedly obtained through the group — was rejected by a foreign embassy during a visa application process due to inconsistencies. The matter was subsequently reported to the AMA, prompting an internal review.

Confirming the development, Mr. Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, said the Assembly has launched an investigation and referred the case to the Ghana Police Service for further action.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the individuals involved had been forging and issuing fake documents while posing as legitimate AMA officials responsible for facilitating marriage registrations.

“The Assembly has detected these fraudulent activities and immediately handed the matter over to the Police for a full-scale investigation,” Mr. Ankrah stated.

He urged the public to deal directly with the AMA’s official Marriage Registry and to avoid using intermediaries or unofficial agents when processing marriage documents.

The AMA assured that it is tightening its verification systems to prevent similar fraudulent practices in the future.