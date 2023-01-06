3 hours ago

Ghanaian Highlife icon, Amakye Dede has revealed that his upcoming Concert on Saturday, January 7, 2023, is a birthday present to his fans.

The event which is scheduled to take place at the Bayview Village, Atomic Junction will feature his longtime friend, Lee Dodou, a Ghanaian highlife legend and highlife sensation, Kofi Kinaata.

Speaking to Ghanaweekend.com at a brief ceremony to welcome Lee Dodou, at the airport on Thursday , Amakye Dede said he is always elated to mount the stage to sing for his lovers on his birthday.

For this reason, he urged each and every Amakye Dede fan and highlife music fans to be at the venue for a memorable day.

He added that Kofi Kinaata will also mount the stage with him to dish out good songs to music lovers.

Lee Dodou on his part said it feels good to be back from Belgium to share the stage with someone he admires so much.

He said Saturday would be an exciting time in the history of highlife music and expects everyone to be at Bayview Village.

Watch how Lee Dodou arrived in Ghana below

citifmonline.com