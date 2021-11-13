2 hours ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South in the Ashanti Region, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has distributed a total of One Thousand, Seven Hundred (1,700) mathematical sets to BECE candidates within the district.

The donation forms part of efforts to motivate and support candidates sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area.

According to the DCE, he took the opportunity to visit some final year JHS students in selected schools to encourage and inspire them ahead of Monday’s commencement of the examination.

"In my remarks, I reiterated the president’s commitment of ensuring that all students in Ghana enjoy the free SHS policy and hence they should do their best to benefit from such a good policy by the NPP government" he stated.