4 hours ago

The Amasaman Circuit Court has sentenced two young men to 17 years’ imprisonment each for their involvement in a brutal robbery attack at Agbazo, near the Golden Exotic Farm in Accra.

The convicts, Lawrence Fumato, popularly known as Rasta (28), and Daniel Dzoka, alias Alkaline (20), were found guilty after they admitted to carrying out the violent assault on November 12, 2025.

According to facts presented in court, the two men attacked their victims with a pair of scissors before making away with a Royal 150 motorbike, three mobile phones—a Samsung smartphone, a Tecno Spark 8, and an Itel keypad phone—as well as cash amounting to GH¢4,000.

Following intelligence-led operations, police arrested the suspects five days later, on November 17, 2025. During the trial, they pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery under Sections 23(1) and 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The court subsequently ordered that their 17-year prison terms run concurrently.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has praised residents for their assistance in the successful arrest of the suspects. The public has once again been encouraged to report suspicious activities through the emergency lines 18555 or 191 to help strengthen the fight against crime.