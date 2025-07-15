1 hour ago

The High Court in Amasaman has rejected a bail application filed by the legal team of Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, while she awaits the outcome of her appeal.

Dr. Bernard Kofi Asamoah, a member of her legal team, confirmed the development in an exclusive interview with Citi News on Tuesday, July 15.

He explained that the court denied their request for bail and instead instructed the Circuit Court to provide all necessary documentation related to the ongoing appeal.

“We wanted bail pending appeal, and the court did not grant it. The court has given an order that the Circuit Court furnish the court with all the processes needed for the appeal. We will continue the appeal process,” Dr. Asamoah stated.

This decision follows Nana Agradaa’s intention to challenge her recent conviction. On July 3, the evangelist and former traditional priestess was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Evelyn Asamoah, after being found guilty of defrauding by false pretenses and engaging in fraudulent advertising.

Following the conviction, her legal team filed a notice of appeal, arguing that the trial was unfair and that the judgment was unjust. On July 7, lead counsel Richard Asare Baffour confirmed that a formal petition had been submitted to the High Court to overturn both the conviction and the custodial sentence.

Despite the setback regarding bail, Nana Agradaa’s legal team has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the appeal process through the proper legal channels.