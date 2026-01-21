2 hours ago

The Amasaman High Court has fixed February 5, 2026, to deliver judgment on the appeal filed by former fetish priestess turned evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, challenging her conviction and sentence.

Nana Agradaa is contesting both the verdict and the 15-year custodial sentence imposed on July 3, 2025, after she was found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

Her appeal argues that the trial was unfair, that the evidence did not justify the conviction, and that the sentence handed down was excessively harsh.

Speaking after proceedings on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, explained that the court’s decision to adjourn the matter for judgment followed the Attorney-General’s failure to comply with earlier court directives.

According to him, the delay was linked to technical challenges surrounding the electronic evidence required for the appeal process.

He disclosed that the defence team opposed a request by the Attorney-General’s Office for additional time to address the issues.

Following the objection, the court opted to close the hearing and set a definite date for judgment, while granting the Attorney-General’s Office the option to file written submissions if it so wishes.

“The court has adjourned the case to February 5, 2026, to deliver its judgment. By then, the Office of the Attorney-General will have the opportunity to file its written addresses, if it is minded to do so,” Mr. Baffour said.

The ruling is expected to determine whether Nana Agradaa’s conviction and sentence will be upheld, varied, or set aside.