9 hours ago

Ghana’s hardworking Ambassador to United States, H.E Victor Emmanuel Smith, has called for a new era of economic collaboration between Ghana and the United States, urging investors to pursue partnerships built on mutual respect and shared prosperity rather than aid.

Addressing participants at the California Investment Roundtable in Los Angeles, Ambassador Smith stressed that Ghana is positioning itself as a strategic partner for sustainable and profitable ventures.

“Together we create mutual respect; not charity, not aid but shared prosperity,” he stated, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to mutually beneficial investment relationships.

The Ambassador described Ghana as one of Africa’s most open and reform-driven economies, currently transitioning from a dependence on raw commodity exports toward value addition, industrialization, and technology-driven growth.

He pointed to the country’s youthful and increasingly tech-savvy population as a competitive advantage for global investors seeking dynamic and trainable talent.

Drawing parallels between Ghana and California, Ambassador Smith noted that California brings capital strength, technological innovation, and global enterprise experience to the table, while Ghana offers expanding markets, strategic geographic access to West Africa and the broader African continent, and a rising base of skilled professionals.

He emphasized that Ghana’s appeal lies not in seeking financial assistance but in building equitable partnerships that drive expansion for both sides.

The high-level roundtable also featured virtual presentations from Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Industry and Innovations and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, who outlined key reforms and priority sectors for investment.

The meeting attracted industry executives, private equity investors, policymakers, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, underscoring growing interest in Ghana as a gateway to African markets.

The California Investment Roundtable is part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic ties between Ghana and stakeholders in the United States, with a focus on long-term collaboration and sustainable growth.