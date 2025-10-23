3 hours ago

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, has described the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings as a deeply personal loss, reflecting on the pivotal role she played in shaping his political journey despite their strained relationship in recent years.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Smith admitted that he and Mrs. Rawlings had not been on cordial terms prior to her death but emphasized that she was instrumental in his political beginnings.

“It is a sad day for me,” he said. “Our relationship wasn’t cordial before her death because a lot had happened, but I am the politician I am today because of her. She was the one who brought me into Ghanaian politics, not her husband.”

“Someone called me around 4 a.m. U.S. time to say he was hearing about the death of the former First Lady. I made a few calls to the family, and they initially gave me the impression it wasn’t true. Later, I was told she was in a coma — only to hear later that she had passed.”

“It is sad and heartbreaking because I never heard of her sickness,” he said solemnly.

The ambassador recalled how he learned of her passing in the early hours of the morning.Mr. Smith expressed deep sorrow over the news, noting that he had no prior knowledge of her illness.Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a pioneering advocate for women’s empowerment and long-time leader of the 31st December Women’s Movement, left an indelible mark on Ghana’s political and social landscape.

Her death on Thursday, October 23, at age 76, has sparked a wave of tributes from political figures and citizens alike, celebrating her enduring legacy as a trailblazer for women’s leadership and national development.