3 hours ago

The Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah and the Military Secretary are expected to testify later this week in the ongoing ambulance trial.

The two military leaders will address documents submitted by the prosecution, which claim that Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the military in 2007 for unsatisfactory performance and failure to pass promotional exams.

Lawyers for Richard Jakpa believe these documents are intended to undermine his client’s credibility, as he testified in his defence in the criminal trial involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Consequently, Richard Jakpa’s lawyers have served subpoenas to compel the attendance of the military officials.

Dr. Ato Forson, Richard Jakpa, and the Chief of the Ministry of Health are standing trial for allegedly willfully causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health, among other charges.

The ambulances, according to court documents, are ordinary buses that are not fit for purpose as they do not have the needed equipment that an ambulance requires.