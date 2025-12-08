6 hours ago

A section of the Amedzofe Canopy Walkway in the Volta Region has suffered a partial structural failure, resulting in minor injuries to a number of visitors and forcing the immediate shutdown of the popular tourist site.

The collapse occurred close to one of the smaller exit support pillars, causing a portion of the elevated walkway to give way unexpectedly. Emergency response teams quickly attended to the injured, and authorities have confirmed that all victims sustained only minor wounds.

Following the incident, management took the decision to close the attraction as a safety precaution. Engineers from both Ghana and abroad have been commissioned to conduct a detailed technical inspection to establish the exact cause of the collapse and advise on the necessary repairs.

The development has sparked renewed concerns about the state of safety enforcement at tourist and adventure sites across the country, particularly facilities located at high elevations and receiving heavy visitor traffic.

Officials have stressed that the canopy walkway will not be reopened until it has passed all required safety tests and been officially certified as structurally sound.

Management has expressed regret over the incident and the disruption caused to visitors, reiterating that the safety of patrons remains their highest priority.