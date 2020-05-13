57 minutes ago

The Public Relations Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, Mr. James Lartey has clarified that medicines from the Amen Herbal hospital were approved by the organization, but not for the purpose of treating the novel coronavirus.

He made the statement in reaction to Sheik Amin Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital’s statement that the hospital has cured a UK returnee of the novel Coronavirus using these drugs; Testico, Fever-Mix, and Webco.

According to Mr. Lartey no medicine; whether herbal or non-herbal has been approved by the organization to be the cure for the virus.

“He has products that are approved by the FDA but the products are not products that are approved for COVID-19. We have not approved any medicine for COVID-19,” he said.

He added that Amen herbal drugs may have treated particular symptoms of the virus, and not cure the virus itself.

“Let’s assume we have approved his products for cough. If somebody has COVID-19 and he has cough as a symptom, and he takes it and it goes, it’s not a treatment of COVID-19. So his medicine worked for that symptom of the virus,” he said.

He also addressed the perception of some people that the FDA is against herbal medicine in the country. To him, that is far from the truth.

“There is a perception within the herbal field that somebody is against them and their medicine and a whole lot of things so when you speak a little, you will be misinterpreted. For FDA we have not registered any medicine for COVID-19,” he concluded.

Source: Ghanaweb