1 hour ago

Kumasi-based Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has clarified his relationship status with award-winning TV Show host and presenter, Delores Frimpong-Manso.

Amerado and Delay for the past two years were rumoured to be having an amorous affair.

The rumours were heightened in 2022 when Lyrical Joe threw shots at The Delay Show host during his beef with the ‘Obiaa Boa’ rapper.

But reacting to the rumours for the umpteenth time, Amerado said there was nothing going on between himself and the media mogul sexually.

Amerado in his response to Berla Mundi on TV3 New Day said Delay naturally adored him and supported his craft. He also debunked the assertion that the rumours were engineered to make him popular.

“It was organic and natural. She likes me and she was willing to support my craft. We didn't do it for social media likes."

"I think it was more than that because Delay hardly opens up so I was lucky to be closer to her. It means she foresaw the future. What she did for me goes beyond liking someone and I reciprocated it.” he explained

Source: zionfelix.net