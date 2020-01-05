3 hours ago

Bank roller and President of division one side Amidaus Professionals, Baba Gedo has questioned the prudence in appointing Prosper Harrison Addo Esq to such a key role as the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

According the club administrator there is everything wrong in choosing the former MTN Ghana senior compliance officer as the chief scribe of the Football Association.

Baba Gedo alleges that Prosper Harrison Addo has committed too many glaring sins in the past when he was the chairman of the disciplinary committee and as such should not come any where close to the top GFA job.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel Fm, he says there’s “everything wrong” with the appointment. How on earth can you appoint Prosper as General Secretary?” asks Baba Gedo, who alleges that, Prosper Harrison Addo as Disciplinary Committee Chairman in the Nyantakyi era, made “deliberate mistakes” that ruined the game. “He’s not fit for the position” an emotional Baba Gedo concludes as he claims that, the infamous Daniel Gozah case makes Prosper Harrison Addo’s appointment untenable.

During Prosper Harrison Addo's reign as the Chairman of the disciplinary committee, there were lots of agitations and misgivings about some of his rulings with the infamous 'Cudjoe Mensah', 'Daniel Goza' case which was ultimately overturned by CAS coming to mind.