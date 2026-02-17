3 hours ago

Ghanaian teenager Prince Amoako Jr has been named in the Danish SuperLiga Team of the Week after producing a moment of brilliance against FC Copenhagen.

‎The 18-year-old midfielder lit up Game Week 20 with a stunning solo effort, embarking on a remarkable 66-metre run before calmly finishing to secure victory for FC Nordsjaelland. The goal proved decisive and underlined his growing influence in Denmark’s top flight.

‎Statistics platform Sofascore included Amoako Jr in its Team of the Week following the performance, recognising both his match-winning contribution and overall impact.

The young Ghanaian has been enjoying a breakthrough campaign, combining pace, close control and composure in key moments. His latest display against Copenhagen, one of the league’s traditional heavyweights, further enhances his reputation as one of the division’s most exciting emerging talents.

‎For Amoako Jr, the accolade is another milestone in a season that continues to gather momentum, and a reminder of the growing Ghanaian footprint across Europe’s top leagues.

