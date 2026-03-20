Ghanaian-Dutch defender Jamal Fosu Amofa delivered an impressive attacking display, but it was not enough to prevent SC Cambuur from slipping to a late 4-3 defeat against Jong AZ Alkmaar in the Eerste Divisie.
The 27-year-old provided two assists in a thrilling encounter, playing a key role in what looked set to be a hard-earned point for Cambuur before the visitors struck a decisive late winner.
Amofa’s contributions highlighted his growing influence in the final third, despite primarily operating in a defensive role.
His latest performance takes his tally to one goal and six assists in the league this season, underlining his importance to Cambuur’s attacking play.
While the result will be a disappointment for the home side, Amofa’s form continues to impress and could draw attention as he maintains consistent performances in the Dutch second tier.
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