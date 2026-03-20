1 day ago

‎Ghanaian-Dutch defender Jamal Fosu Amofa delivered an impressive attacking display, but it was not enough to prevent SC Cambuur from slipping to a late 4-3 defeat against Jong AZ Alkmaar in the Eerste Divisie.

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‎The 27-year-old provided two assists in a thrilling encounter, playing a key role in what looked set to be a hard-earned point for Cambuur before the visitors struck a decisive late winner.

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‎Amofa’s contributions highlighted his growing influence in the final third, despite primarily operating in a defensive role.

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‎His latest performance takes his tally to one goal and six assists in the league this season, underlining his importance to Cambuur’s attacking play.

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‎While the result will be a disappointment for the home side, Amofa’s form continues to impress and could draw attention as he maintains consistent performances in the Dutch second tier.