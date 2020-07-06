2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Abass Mohammed has launched a vicious attack on his former captain at Kumasi Asante Kotoko Amos Frimpong for being a hypocrite and lacking the requisite skills to be a good leader.

The pair played together for two seasons when Abass Mohammed joined Kotoko from Medeama SC in a largely unsuccessful spell which was blighted by injury.

Abbass has laid into Amos Frimpong for being a weak leader who lacked leadership skills to manage a team like Kotoko.

The Enyimba striker has launched a scathing attack on his former Kotoko captain in a radio interview on Sunyani based Akonoba FM.

"Our captain at the time (Amos Frimpong) is a hypocrite. He blows hot and cold and does not have any leadership qualities"

"I don't know how it will be interpreted but I am only speaking the truth. It's what I saw that I am reiterating

"Amos is a good player but does not have leadership qualities. How can a leader listen to our problems, take it to management and gets himself sorted with money and ignore the concerns of the players he leads.

"I will say it over and over again that Amos is a hypocrite and not fit to lead any team."

Abass Mohammed currently plies his trade with Nigerian Premier League side Enyimba FC whiles Amos Frimpong plays for Guinea Conakry side AS Khaloum Stars.