Nana Joe Adarkwa, the coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, has earned a well-deserved nomination for Women's Coach of the Year in the upcoming 2023 CAF Awards.

The experienced trainer's exceptional achievements with the 'Nana Mma' outfit in the year under review have been recognized by the continent's highest football governing body.

Adarkwa led the Blue-Whites to triumph in the Ghana Women's Premier League, and their success extended to the WAFU Zone B Championship, where they secured a spot in the main competition for the first time.

Currently participating in the Women's Champions League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, in their inaugural appearance, have already advanced to the semi-finals, finishing as winners of Group B ahead of reigning champions ASFAR.

Nana Joe Adarkwa will be competing for the prestigious award alongside other top coaches such as Lovemore Fazili, Reynald Pedros, Randy Waldrums, Mohammed Amine Alioua, Desiree Ellis, and others.

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, December 11, in Morocco, where Adarkwa hopes to be recognized for his outstanding contributions to women's football.