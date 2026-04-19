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Ampem Darkoa Ladies produced a stirring second-half comeback to defeat Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 and win the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title.

Hasaacas Ladies took control of the final in the first half, with Abiba Issah breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute to give her side a deserved lead at the break.

Ampem Darkoa, however, returned from half-time with renewed energy and determination. Their persistence paid off in the 57th minute when Priscilla Okyere found the equaliser, bringing the contest back to life.

With momentum firmly on their side, Ampem Darkoa continued to push forward, and their efforts were rewarded late in the game. Gloria Adomako Ameaa struck in the 83rd minute to complete the turnaround and send their supporters into celebration.

The final whistle confirmed Ampem Darkoa Ladies as champions, sealing a memorable 2-1 victory in one of the competition’s most dramatic finals.

Players and staff celebrated jubilantly at full time, marking a historic triumph in the club’s journey and cementing their place at the pinnacle of Ghanaian women’s football.