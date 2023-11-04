13 hours ago

Ampem Darkoa, Ghana's representative at the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, has arrived in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, as they prepare for the upcoming tournament.

The team, led by its owner and Techiman's paramount Chief, Nana Fosu Gyeabour, landed in San Pedro, eager to commence their training and camp preparations for the competition.

Head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa expressed their determination to compete for victory and secure the championship.

He stated, "We are here in Ivory Coast to compete and win. We are Ghana and West Africa champions, and it's time to dominate Africa too."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies is the second Ghanaian team to participate in the tournament, following Hasaacas Ladies' second-place finish in the inaugural edition in 2021.

Ampem Darkoa will begin their quest for the title in a match against Morocco's AS FAR Club on Monday, November 6, at the Stade de San Pedro.