17 hours ago

Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies have set up a blockbuster final clash in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League after topping their respective zones.

‎Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged as champions of the Northern Zone, showcasing consistency and resilience throughout the campaign to secure their place in the title decider.

‎In the Southern Zone, Hasaacas Ladies once again underlined their pedigree in Ghanaian women’s football by finishing top, continuing their dominance with a series of commanding performances.

‎The two sides will now meet in the final, with the league title at stake in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter between two of the country’s top women’s teams.

‎Both clubs have built strong reputations in recent years, and their meeting in the final is seen as a fitting climax to the season.

‎For Ampem Darkoa Ladies, it is an opportunity to assert their rise on the national stage, while Hasaacas Ladies will be aiming to reinforce their status as one of the powerhouses of the women’s game in Ghana.