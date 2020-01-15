2 hours ago

The Chairman of the GFA Beach Soccer Committee has appealed to the FA to review the composition of a 7 member national team Management Committee to include long standing beach soccer club officials and coaches who have requisite management skills and experience.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah said that although the committee is necessary as captured in the Beach Soccer development policy document , there should be no doubts in the minds of key stakeholders, sponsors and the media who have backed the sport for over a decade now.

Ampofo Ankrah said he can assure sponsors and stakeholders that the Beach Soccer vision for Ghana remains on course in partnership with the GFA and this is just a communications breakdown which would be resolved with proper dialogue and consensus building.