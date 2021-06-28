54 minutes ago

Marine specialist services provider AMSOL Ghana was recently awarded a contract by Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) that will further support continued indigenisation in the sector and the extension of the company’s services in marine and offshore fuel logistics and transportation. The relationship between GOIL and AMSOL Ghana is underpinned by a master service agreement signed in 2018, targeted at offering world-class solutions tailored to their value proposition through a partnership approach.

The tanker ‘Clenston’ will deliver Marine Gas Oil on behalf of GOIL to international oil companies (IOCs) as well as clients in the fishing industry. Tanker operations to high international standards require effective risk management to efficiently execute the scope of work to international oil industry standards by ensuring no impact on the environment and the health and safety of all personnel. AMSOL Ghana complies with all relevant codes and conventions which govern the maritime sector.

The crew on the ‘Clenston’ were recently taken through an induction process by the Chief Executive and Director of AMSOL Ghana, Mr Kojo Quainoo. This was aimed at ensuring that the policies and protocols of AMSOL Ghana were well understood and adhered to in order to meet the expectations of the company and its partner GOIL.

Mr Quainoo, in his address to the crew and the delegation from GOIL, highlighted the importance of the partnership:

“With a requirement for the transportation and delivery of marine fuel, GOIL has entrusted AMSOL Ghana with providing a world class service out of Tema. This has been an opportunity to provide employment for Ghanaian seafarers and further develop AMSOL Ghana’s competency in marine and offshore fuel logistics and transportation.”

Mr Quainoo further stated that AMSOL Ghana believed strongly in local content and local participation and was committed to engaging local personnel and seafarers with relevant experience and competence to deliver solutions which meet international standards.

Mr Quainoo was joined onboard the ‘Clenston’ by the AMSOL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Paul Maclons, and the Fleet Management Executive of AMSOL, Mr Graham Dreyden.

Mr Maclons on the exciting partnership with GOIL:

“Growing capacity in AMSOL Ghana, which is an emerging enterprise in the local maritime industry, and the expansion of AMSOL’s footprint in the region supports our growth strategy and we are grateful to GOIL for the opportunity for AMSOL Ghana to provide this essential service.’’

The commencement of this contract represents the achievement of a strategic objective for the AMSOL Group that also has operations in Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa.

AMSOL Ghana is 51% Ghanaian owned and ensures the continued development of local marine skills and employment in this specialist sector, primarily in support of the Oil & Gas industry. AMSOL is a market leader in the provision of specialist marine services and operates and owns 19 vessels. Part of the value proposition is the operation and maintenance of Single Point Mooring Systems and Offshore Terminals.

Source : peacefmonline.com