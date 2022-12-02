1 hour ago

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui is confident African teams can compete with Europe and South America as he prepares his side for their group game against Canada on Thursday at the 2022 World Cup.

Senegal have reached the last 16 while Morocco are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 1986 after beating Belgium 2-0 in their second group game and need just a point progress.

Tunisia have already exited the competition despite beating defending champions France, however, Ghana and Cameroon could seal their place in the round of 16 with favorable results in their last round of matches.

"Just to say I'm not here to be a politician, we represent Morocco and obviously Morocco and Moroccans are my priority. But obviously, we're also African like Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Tunisia, so we hope to fly the flag of African football high," Regragui said.

"Often African football has been described as sub-par, not as good as elsewhere, but in this World Cup, I think we've shown we can give anyone a run for their money.

"We're talking about European teams, South American teams, and I hope in the future we'll be seeing more African teams. Why not an African World Cup champion in the future?"