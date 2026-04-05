Ghanaian-born midfielder Taufik Seidu has described his first-team debut for Atlético Madrid as an “incredible feeling”, despite the club’s 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in La Liga.
The 18-year-old was introduced in the second half at the Estadio Metropolitano, marking a major milestone after progressing through Atlético’s youth system since childhood.
Speaking after the match, Seidu expressed pride in achieving a lifelong ambition, even as he acknowledged the disappointment of the result.
“A very happy day for me, although we couldn’t get the three points. The work of the team was impressive,” he said.
“It is an incredible feeling to make my debut in front of the fans against Barcelona. The atmosphere was incredible. It’s a pity we couldn’t get three points, but we have to keep going because special things are coming.”
Seidu also revealed the role played by head coach Diego Simeone in helping him settle before stepping onto the pitch.
“The manager told me to be calm, enjoy and have personality, and that is what I tried to do today,” he added.
Atlético’s task was made more difficult after a first-half red card to Nico Gonzalez, forcing the home side to play with ten men against a strong Barcelona team.
Reflecting on the match, Seidu said the experience would serve as an important learning curve.
“The team did a very good match, but the red card was bad for us. We learned a lot of things from this match, and we have to improve.”
The teenager, who was born in Ghana before moving abroad at a young age, described the occasion as the fulfilment of a childhood dream.
“I always dreamed of playing for big teams like Atlético Madrid, and today I am fulfilling that dream. I am very happy.”
Seidu’s breakthrough is likely to attract attention in both Spain and Ghana, where he remains eligible for national team selection as his promising career continues to unfold.
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