14 hours ago

Ghanaian-born midfielder Taufik Seidu has described his first-team debut for Atlético Madrid as an “incredible feeling”, despite the club’s 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in La Liga.

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The 18-year-old was introduced in the second half at the Estadio Metropolitano, marking a major milestone after progressing through Atlético’s youth system since childhood.

‎Speaking after the match, Seidu expressed pride in achieving a lifelong ambition, even as he acknowledged the disappointment of the result.

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‎“A very happy day for me, although we couldn’t get the three points. The work of the team was impressive,” he said.

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‎“It is an incredible feeling to make my debut in front of the fans against Barcelona. The atmosphere was incredible. It’s a pity we couldn’t get three points, but we have to keep going because special things are coming.”

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‎Seidu also revealed the role played by head coach Diego Simeone in helping him settle before stepping onto the pitch.

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‎“The manager told me to be calm, enjoy and have personality, and that is what I tried to do today,” he added.

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‎Atlético’s task was made more difficult after a first-half red card to Nico Gonzalez, forcing the home side to play with ten men against a strong Barcelona team.

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‎Reflecting on the match, Seidu said the experience would serve as an important learning curve.

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‎“The team did a very good match, but the red card was bad for us. We learned a lot of things from this match, and we have to improve.”

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‎The teenager, who was born in Ghana before moving abroad at a young age, described the occasion as the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

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‎“I always dreamed of playing for big teams like Atlético Madrid, and today I am fulfilling that dream. I am very happy.”

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‎Seidu’s breakthrough is likely to attract attention in both Spain and Ghana, where he remains eligible for national team selection as his promising career continues to unfold.