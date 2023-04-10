2 hours ago

If the journalism profession is regarded as sacred, and universally revered, it is because of its non-compromising principles of truth, accuracy and fairness.

To protect the sanctity of journalism, and the users of products of journalists, it is always important for any decent piece of journalism, to uphold the above principles at all times without fail.

But when the media, especially leading national media, deliberately decide to throw these sacred principles away, in pursuit of their own agenda, it ruins the integrity of journalism.

As an enthusiast of media history and ethics, I have been completely taken aback by an appaling and unethical piece of journalism by Joy FM's online and social media portals on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s speech he delivered at Mpraeso on Saturday during a walk organised by the NPP.

I happened to be in Mpraeso, and I was lucky enough to be around the place where the Vice President delivered his speech, which I followed, and did a subsequent media analysis of his speech.

To my utter surprise, I found out that one of the leading and respected media organisations in Ghana, Joy FM, completely concocted a quote and shockingly attributed it to the Vice President.

In a report titled: "We've created 2.1m jobs unlike the NDC who created unemployment - Dr. Bawumia and published on myjoyonline.com on Saturday April 7, 2023, a quote which Dr. Bawumia never said, was strangely attributed to him.

Part of the story quoted Dr. Bawumia as saying: "During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment. I was really surprised to see Joy FM add "but these days there are jobs everywhere," as part of the quotes, because Dr. Bawumia never said that anywhere in his entire speech. The video is public and anybody, including Joy FM, can go and check.

I am really wondering whether Joy FM, Joy online or any of the multimedia affiliates was at the event. Otherwise, why should a respected media like Joy FM/Joy online report something that was never said as the truth to their unsuspecting audience?

What was the motive of Joy FM and its online and social media affiliates to throw away the ethics of journalism and concoct a quote against no mean a person than the Vice President of our country?

Interestingly, when I later decided to point out the unethical behaviour of Joy FM's portals to a friend, I discovered the fabicated quote had been deleted. Luckily I had already taken a screenshot of it so I showed it to my friend, who was completely shocked!

What was even more bizarre was that Joy FM's social media pages highlighted the concocted quote, in a clear and a deliberate move to unfairly set the Vice President up for public attacks.

Indeed, the unethical social media post by Joy FM, invited people to attack the Vice President under the post. In another bizarre twist, I discovered later that the Facebook post had been deleted.

Joy FM, as one of the leading media brands in Ghana, which demands accountability from public officials and citizens, cannot be dabbling in such appaling and targeted journalism. It is unethical and, therefore, unacceptable.

Joy FM and its online and social media affiliates, have been grossly unfair to Dr. Bawumia. As a national leader whose words command reverence and authority, you cannot, under any circumstance, misquote him, or in this case, fabricate a quote for him.

This is a serious breach of journalistic standards by a reputable media organisation in Ghana. If they have realised their unfortunate fabrication and deleted the strange quote, then they have to unreservedly apologise to Dr. Bawumia for deliberately setting him up for attacks.

They also have to apologise to the unsuspecting public for misleading them with a fabrication.

I have noticed, in recent times, similar instances of misreporting, misinterpretation and outright fabrication by a section of the media, especially Joy FM, against Dr. Bawumia.

The unsuspecting consumers of media product, may just consume such reports without knowing they are being served half truths and fabrications. But discerning eyes are watching and they can see through the propaganda and deliberate targeting of Dr. Bawumia.

As Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel clearly stated in their book, The Elements of Journalism, "journalism's first obligation is to the truth."

Truth, is therefore, an essential principle of journalism, which cannot be compromised, as Joy FM has done.

They must apologise to Dr. Bawumia to prove it was an inadvertent error, not a deliberate propaganda, as it seems.

By Dr. Phillip Kugblenu, Media Ethicist ([email protected])