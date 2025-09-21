9 hours ago

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has sentenced two men to 15 years each in prison for defiling a 13-year-old girl at Akuse in the Eastern Region.

The convicts, Benjamin Awuku, 46, a labourer and uncle of the victim, and Bismark Zinu, alias ‘Bodor,’ 24, also a labourer, were charged under Section 101 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), for the defilement of a child under sixteen.

Chief Inspector John Brahene, the prosecutor, said the complainants were one Grace, the victim’s mother, and Delight Princess Arthur, a child protection officer at the New Anointing Child Development Centre, a non-governmental organisation in Akuse.

The victim lived with the accused persons and her mother at Akuse.

On 8 August 2025, Arthur invited the victim and her mother to her office after receiving reports that the girl was involved with an older man.

During questioning, the victim disclosed that Awuku had been sexually abusing her for about two years and named Zinu and another man, Etornam, who is currently on the run, as additional perpetrators.

She revealed that Awuku last had intercourse with her on the morning of August 8, 2025.

A formal complaint was lodged, and the victim was sent to the hospital for a medical examination.

On 10 August 2025, police arrested the accused at their hideout.

Awuku admitted to having anal and vaginal sex with the victim, while Zinu confessed to anal sex and an unsuccessful attempt at vaginal penetration.

The medical report, returned on 11 August, confirmed the abuse. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend Etornam.

The court sentenced each of the accused to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Authorities say the sentence is meant to serve as a deterrent against the sexual abuse of minors.

GNA