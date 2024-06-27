2 hours ago

Anadolu Agency is set to host a groundbreaking forum titled "Reporter: Rethinking Journalism in the Digital Age," aimed at examining the evolving landscape of journalism. The event will delve into the fundamentals of traditional journalism while exploring the transformative impacts of social media and artificial intelligence on today’s media environment.The forum will commence today at Anadolu's headquarters in Ankara at 11:00 local time. The event promises to be a significant gathering for media professionals, academics, and students, focusing on the interplay between traditional journalism and modern technological advancements.Moderated by Zeynep Bayramoğlu Öztürk, the forum will feature insights from renowned figures in the field of journalism and communication. Key speakers include Prof. Fatih Keşkin, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Communication at Ankara University, and journalists Selim Atalay, Taha Hüseyin Karagöz, Ahmet Yeşiltepe, and Didem Özel Tümer. Their diverse expertise will provide a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities in contemporary journalism.The forum will begin with a focus on the principles of traditional journalism, emphasizing the importance of accuracy, integrity, and ethical reporting. These core values remain crucial even as the media landscape undergoes rapid technological changes.A significant portion of the discussion will be dedicated to the roles of social media and artificial intelligence in shaping modern journalism. Social media platforms have revolutionized news dissemination and audience engagement, while AI applications are enhancing news gathering, content creation, and personalized news delivery. The speakers will explore how these tools can be leveraged to enhance journalistic practices without compromising ethical standards.An important highlight of the event will be the signing of a cooperation protocol between Ankara University and Anadolu Agency. This agreement aims to foster collaboration in research, training, and the development of innovative media practices, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical application.Participants at the forum will also witness the presentation of Anadolu’s updated book, "Reporter." This publication serves as a valuable resource for journalists, offering insights into the latest trends and best practices in the field. It reflects Anadolu’s commitment to continuous learning and adaptation in an ever-evolving media landscape.The "Reporter: Rethinking Journalism in the Digital Age" forum by Anadolu Agency is set to be a pivotal event, bringing together thought leaders, journalists, and students to explore the future of journalism. By addressing the integration of traditional journalism with modern technology, the forum aims to equip media professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the digital age. This event underscores Anadolu’s role in leading the conversation on the future of journalism, ensuring that it remains relevant, ethical, and impactful in a rapidly changing world.