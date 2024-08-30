3 hours ago

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has questioned the integrity of renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, saying the latter's work is not genuine.

The former Ghana Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro, described Anas as a dishonest man.

The football administrator and medical doctor was speaking in an interview on Starr FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

He was commenting on how high he believes former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi would have risen on the international stage, but for the Number 12 documentary by Anas which saw Mr Nyantakyi being banned for life by the world football governing body, FIFA.

The retired military officer said he does not trust Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who's a multiple-award winning undercover journalist.

"I personally don't believe that gentleman [Anas]...I have no issue with him, I don't even know him. But as I study carefully the way he goes about things; I know that he is not an honest man. Why do I say so? As an investigative journalist, what you are able to see or discover, you keep it to yourself. In fact, you later take everyone by surprise. But in this case, when he collects whatever he has, he shows it to certain people. He showed it (Number 12 documentary) to President Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama.'

"Those people shouldn't have seen it. Akufo Addo shouldn't have seen it, John Mahama shouldn't have seen it and the others that saw it, not even Kwaku Baako. What he should have done was to give us a surprise. The first group he should have showed it to was the public. After having showed it to certain personalities, the whole thing lost its interest. What was even dangerous was that after that, Kwasi was being attacked left and right. But names that were mentioned, nobody talked about them. I don't think that is fair," Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.

He added that what Anas is practicing is not investigative journalism.

"I don't know that Anas, but I personally don't believe him. I don't think he's doing a very genuine work. I have read about investigative journalists and this is not the way they operate. He sorts of tricks and traps people. He wasn't fair to Kwasi Nyantakyi, not at all," Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

Source: Ghanaweb