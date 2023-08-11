55 minutes ago

A plush birthday was held in Accra on August 9, 2023 at the Sky Bar for Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

The birthday bash was for his 70th anniversary and was organized by his family.

It was, however, very well attended especially by prominent public personalities including politicians and people within the media space.

Photos and videos available to GhanaWeb showed a rich mix of politicians from the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

On the part of government, the highest-ranking official at the party was the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare whiles on the part of the NDC, 2020 vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was in attendance.

Other prominent people present included Tsatsu Tsikata, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and TV show host, Kweku Sintim Misa.

Other notable faces present are listed below in no particular order:

a. Paul Adom-Otchere

b. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

c. Joyce Bawah-Mogtari

d. Kweku Sakyi-Addo

e. Collins Admoako-Mensah, NPP MP for Afigya Kwabre North

f. Omane Boamah

g. Sammy Gyamfi

h. Eugene Boakye-Antwi, NPP MP for Subin

g. John Jinapor

h. Randy Abbey

i. Armah Kofi Buah