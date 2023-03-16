2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has welcomed the Accra High Court’s ruling on the defamation suit filed against politician Kennedy Agyapong by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The court dismissed the 25 million Ghana cedis defamation suit against Agyapong brought by Anas, stating that Anas had failed to provide evidence that Agyapong had defamed him through the airing of the documentary, “Who watches the watchman?” Instead, the documentary exposed shady deals that Anas and his associates were involved in.

Speaking to Ghanaweb, Daara said, “Evildoers will not perpetuate their evil forever. There would be justice, and that justice has been served today.” He added, “The Court of Ghana said that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt. The truth has come out in a way that has humiliated this man whose modus operandi is to twist things and not seek the truth.”

Daara, who was cleared by the GFA Ethics Committee of any breaches for his alleged role in Anas’ Number 12 documentary that premiered in 2018, also said, “Today not anywhere but in the law court where now it has been confirmed, verified, and approved that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt, and this is coming from the Court.”

He concluded, “The court’s decision has shown that evildoers will not perpetuate their wrongdoing forever.”