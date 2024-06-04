4 hours ago

Belgian giants Anderlecht have made it clear that they will not be forcing Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu to leave the club this summer, despite a challenging season for the 24-year-old.

Amuzu struggled for playing time during the recently concluded campaign, leading to speculation about his future with the team.

In the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, he only made 12 appearances and scored three goals for Anderlecht. However, in all competitions, he managed to make 24 appearances and score four goals.

Despite his underwhelming performance, Amuzu's contract with Anderlecht runs until the summer of 2025.

The club's leadership has decided to give him another chance to prove himself and will not be looking to push him out of the team at this time.

If there is a suitable offer that comes in for Amuzu, Anderlecht may consider allowing his transfer, but they are not actively seeking to offload him.

The focus is on giving him the opportunity to improve and contribute to the team in the upcoming season.