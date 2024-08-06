3 hours ago

Belgian club Anderlecht is eyeing a move for English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 21-year-old Crystal Palace forward has impressed with his versatility, playing effectively as a right winger, left winger, and attacking midfielder.

Rak-Sakyi, who previously trained at Chelsea and Crystal Palace, spent a loan spell at Charlton Athletic two seasons ago.

He made his Crystal Palace debut as a substitute in a Premier League match against Chelsea on August 14, 2021.

Last season, despite battling a hamstring injury, he scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances.

In addition to Anderlecht's interest, Rak-Sakyi is also attracting attention from clubs such as Lyon, Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Southampton.

His current contract with Crystal Palace runs until June 2027, and his market value is estimated at around two million euros. The potential deal with Anderlecht does not include a purchase option.

The youngster is open to leaving the Eagles for more playing time and is weighing his options as offers come in.