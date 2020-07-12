15 minutes ago

Belgian club Anderlecht are in a rush to shift on some dead wood in the side as they try to trim their squad and raise funds from their sale.

Dauda Mohammed is one such player they want to get rid off quickly with clubs circling.

The 22 year old was on a season long loan deal at Denmark side Esbjerg but could not help them escape relegation.

Anderlecht are ready to listen to offers for the talented former Asante Kotoko striker and this has been confirmed by the player's agent Jan Rasmussen.

Per his agent, the player is not averse to staying with Esbjerg but his priority is to leave the club permanently following relegation.

” Anderlecht are open to dialogue. A new loan is possible, but also a final transfer, “When the right price comes on the table, they want to sell it,” he added.

“It’s not about millions. No numbers have been mentioned yet, but I think most Superliga clubs can handle it financially.”

Duada who joined Anderlecht from Kumasi Asante Kotoko has just a season remaining on his contract.

The striker made 24 appearances across all competitions for Esbjerg scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Dauda Mohammed is among players such as Bubacar Sanneh, Josué Sa Anderlecht want to get rid off.

There is interest from several Sweden and Denmark clubs who are ready to swoop.