2 hours ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 25: Andre Ayew of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Black Stars captain and vice captain for his club side Andre Ayew has urged fan's of his club to direct their anger towards the senior players in the team and lay off the junior members.

Following Tuesday's draw at home to Queens Park Rangers, a section of the club's fans booed off the team after the final whistle.

Andre Ayew that such criticisms can adversely affect the performance of the youngsters in the squad and so they should cut them some slack and blame the more experienced members of the squad.

"We need the fans to help the boys, to help them build their confidence," Swansea's top scorer said.

"The only thing I can say as one of the senior players is that we have a lot of young players in the squad.

"They need to be encouraged and pushed. They are going to make mistakes - some are learning and for some it's a first season in the Championship - so we need to help them.

"We have a few guys who are 19, 20. We will be there to help them - me, Wayne (Routledge) etc.

"We are the ones who take more responsibility. I think if the fans are angry, they should look at us more than the younger ones."

Swansea's starting line-up against QPR featured two teenagers - Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi - as well as Conor Gallagher, 20, Yan Dhanda, 21, and 22-year-olds Freddie Woodman and Joe Rodon.

Only two players in the XI, Ayew and Kyle Naughton, were over the age of 24.