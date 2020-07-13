36 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been left distraught as his Swansea City's slim chances of earning a play off spot in the English Championship was dealt a huge blow by automatic spot chasing Leeds United.

The Swans were handed a one nil defeat by the high flying Leeds United who are looking to gain entry into the Premier League after several failed attempts in recent years.

Andre Ayew and his Swansea City team were at least hopeful of a point as the game was destined for a draw at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday only for Spanish winger Pablo Hernandez to conjure some magic and give Leeds the all important three points in the 89th minute.

Swansea who are mounting a late charge for the play offs suffered a huge blow with the results meaning they drop to 7th on the league log with 63 points a point adrift the last play off team Cradiff City.

The Ghana captain played the entire duration of the game and made his frustration known after the game with a message on his twitter handle.

"Tough one to take..team spirit was top.. didn’t get what we deserved .. we still in !we keep believing!"

Andre has rallies his teammates to come together as they negotiate the finals stretch of the Championship season.

The Ghana captain has scored 41 goals in 41 games while providing 6 assist for his side.