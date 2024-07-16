2 hours ago

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Ghana national team, recently emphasized that his commitment to the Black Stars is rooted in patriotism rather than financial motives.

Speaking at a lecture at the University of Ghana, Ayew reflected on his career and underscored the significance of representing his country.

"For me, the national team is so important to my life, my family's life," Ayew emphasized, highlighting the deep personal and familial ties he holds with Ghana.

Ayew contrasted his path in football with traditional educational achievements, emphasizing the role of the game in shaping his life and identity.

"Our life, my family is about the game and from this country, not from anywhere else. So when we know we have to wear this jersey, for me it's all about sacrifices," he stated, expressing the profound commitment he feels towards playing for Ghana.

Despite being a 34-year-old free agent following his tenure with Le Havre, Ayew stressed that representing Ghana holds immense honor and pride for him.

"I don't gain my bread, my family's living wearing the national team colours," he declared, reaffirming that his motivation stems purely from national pride.

"I wear these national colours with pride and honour," Ayew added, drawing attention to his successful career that includes winning the U-20 World Cup and making a record-breaking 120 appearances with 24 goals for Ghana.

Despite missing out on recent call-ups, Ayew's dedication to the national team remains unwavering, symbolizing his enduring commitment to representing Ghana with passion and integrity.